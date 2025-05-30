Here are the top Institutional holders of Amcor Plc (AMCR) shares

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) is -3.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.37 and a high of $11.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $9.08, the stock is -1.26% and -2.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.18 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.39% off its SMA200. AMCR registered -8.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.3422 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.1324.

The stock witnessed a -2.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $20.93B and $13.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.29 and Fwd P/E is 11.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.48% and -20.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.51% this year

938.0 institutions hold shares in Amcor Plc (AMCR), with institutional investors hold 43.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31B, and float is at 2.30B with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 43.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 94.89 million shares valued at $928.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.5941 of the AMCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 91.95 million shares valued at $899.3 million to account for 6.3901 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 57.22 million shares representing 3.9761 and valued at over $559.58 million, while M&G PLC holds 3.2776 of the shares totaling 47.16 million with a market value of $471.64 million.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

Amcor Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Foufopoulos – De Ridder Lucrec (Director) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $10.31 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29523.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, Agarwal Achal (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.10 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 88,967 shares of Amcor Plc (AMCR).