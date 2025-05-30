Here are the top Institutional holders of Amphenol Corp (APH) shares

Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) is 28.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.77 and a high of $88.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $88.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $88.92, the stock is 5.56% and 19.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 27.60% off its SMA200. APH registered 30.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.1438 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.6848.

The stock witnessed a 15.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.84%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Amphenol Corp (APH) has around 125000 employees, a market worth around $107.56B and $16.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.09 and Fwd P/E is 30.44. Profit margin for the company is 15.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.35% and 0.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.67% this year

1951.0 institutions hold shares in Amphenol Corp (APH), with institutional investors hold 97.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 97.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 148.84 million shares valued at $10.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3796 of the APH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 102.0 million shares valued at $6.87 billion to account for 8.4833 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 92.77 million shares representing 7.7159 and valued at over $6.25 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 4.86 of the shares totaling 58.43 million with a market value of $3.94 billion.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Insider Activity

Amphenol Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $86.36 per share for $8.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76400.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, LANCE E DAMICO (Officer) Proposed Sale 100,000 shares at an average price of $86.36 for $8.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Amphenol Corp (APH).