Here are the top Institutional holders of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) shares

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) is 4.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.59 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $19.18, the stock is -0.58% and -0.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.45 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -3.38% off its SMA200. NLY registered -1.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.3662 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.8519.

The stock witnessed a -2.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.73%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.36% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $11.61B and $6.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is 8.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.58% and -13.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.66% this year

879.0 institutions hold shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), with institutional investors hold 60.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 605.09M, and float is at 603.39M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 60.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 55.64 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1077 of the NLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 48.97 million shares valued at $933.28 million to account for 9.7745 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 17.18 million shares representing 3.4288 and valued at over $338.43 million, while ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC holds 3.3233 of the shares totaling 16.65 million with a market value of $317.31 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Steven Francis, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Campbell Steven Francis sold 44,374 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $19.57 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Wolfe Serena (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 25,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $19.57 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the NLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Serena Wolfe (Officer) Proposed Sale 25,386 shares at an average price of $19.49 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY).