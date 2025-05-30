Here are the top Institutional holders of Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP) shares

Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASBP) is -94.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 84.28% and 30.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.08 million and changing -14.72% at the moment leaves the stock -92.22% off its SMA200. ASBP registered -94.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46292 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80512.

The stock witnessed a 28.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.14%, and is 167.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.91% over the week and 26.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.19% and -96.19% from its 52-week high.

17.0 institutions hold shares in Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP), with institutional investors hold 4.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.90M, and float is at 39.41M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 2.95% of the Float.