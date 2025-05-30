rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP) shares

Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASBP) is -94.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 84.28% and 30.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.08 million and changing -14.72% at the moment leaves the stock -92.22% off its SMA200. ASBP registered -94.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46292 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80512.

The stock witnessed a 28.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.14%, and is 167.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.91% over the week and 26.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.19% and -96.19% from its 52-week high.

17.0 institutions hold shares in Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP), with institutional investors hold 4.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.90M, and float is at 39.41M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 2.95% of the Float.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.