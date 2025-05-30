Here are the top Institutional holders of C3.ai Inc (AI) shares

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) is -19.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.03 and a high of $45.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.78%.

Currently trading at $27.80, the stock is 19.50% and 26.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.88 million and changing 20.76% at the moment leaves the stock 2.71% off its SMA200. AI registered 15.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.0084 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.0652.

The stock witnessed a 23.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.42%, and is 27.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

C3.ai Inc (AI) has around 891 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $389.06M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.24% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.56%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.34% this year

463.0 institutions hold shares in C3.ai Inc (AI), with institutional investors hold 57.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.74M, and float is at 117.36M with Short Float at 18.18%. Institutions hold 52.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.52 million shares valued at $333.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2205 of the AI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 7.47 million shares valued at $216.42 million to account for 5.9793 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 6.34 million shares representing 5.0758 and valued at over $183.71 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 3.0045 of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $108.74 million.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, LEVIN RICHARD C (Director) Proposed Sale 36,000 shares at an average price of $28.17 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds shares of C3.ai Inc (AI).