Here are the top Institutional holders of DraftKings Inc (DKNG) shares

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is -4.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.69 and a high of $53.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $35.60, the stock is -0.25% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.73 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -7.46% off its SMA200. DKNG registered -12.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.46925.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.71%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $31.66B and $5.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.57. Profit margin for the company is -7.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.09% and -33.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 134.64% this year

1054.0 institutions hold shares in DraftKings Inc (DKNG), with institutional investors hold 86.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.34M, and float is at 477.84M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 84.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 40.82 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5154 of the DKNG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 30.84 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 6.4338 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 23.18 million shares representing 4.8358 and valued at over $884.71 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 2.049 of the shares totaling 9.82 million with a market value of $374.88 million.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ellingson Alan Wayne, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ellingson Alan Wayne sold 6,829 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $36.77 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Kalish Matthew disposed off 210,000 shares at an average price of $37.86 for $7.95 million. The insider now directly holds 4,155,130 shares of DraftKings Inc (DKNG).