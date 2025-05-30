Here are the top Institutional holders of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is -10.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.40 and a high of $219.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $90.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.34%.

Currently trading at $111.84, the stock is 43.85% and 68.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.41 million and changing 23.58% at the moment leaves the stock 10.01% off its SMA200. ELF registered -41.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.4558 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.66705.

The stock witnessed a 79.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.00%, and is 41.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.07% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.15 and Fwd P/E is 26.58. Profit margin for the company is 8.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.40% and -49.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year

593.0 institutions hold shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), with institutional investors hold 112.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 53.81M with Short Float at 12.20%. Institutions hold 109.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.24 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.361 of the ELF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.08 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 9.0681 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 3.8 million shares representing 6.797 and valued at over $801.69 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.5687 of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $656.81 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 ’25 that MARCHISOTTO KORY sold a total of 51,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 ’25 and was made at $53.36 per share for $2.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21 ’25, Franks Joshua Allen (SVP, Operations) disposed off 51,353 shares at an average price of $53.36 for $2.74 million. The insider now directly holds 114,660 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF).