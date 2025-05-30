Here are the top Institutional holders of General Motors Company (GM) shares

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.96 and a high of $61.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $48.59, the stock is 0.62% and 2.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.4 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. GM registered 10.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.2482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.3344.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.02%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 162000 employees, a market worth around $46.72B and $188.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.00 and Fwd P/E is 5.23. Profit margin for the company is 4.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.72% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.71%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.14% this year

1808.0 institutions hold shares in General Motors Company (GM), with institutional investors hold 87.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 966.00M, and float is at 959.25M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 87.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 110.25 million shares valued at $5.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.705 of the GM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 95.06 million shares valued at $4.42 billion to account for 8.3681 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 51.37 million shares representing 4.5224 and valued at over $2.39 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 4.2611 of the shares totaling 48.41 million with a market value of $2.25 billion.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 ’25 that KELLY ALFRED F JR (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 ’25 and was made at $50.66 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13714.0 shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, Harvey Rory (Executive Vice President) disposed off 8,919 shares at an average price of $60.01 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 8,513 shares of General Motors Company (GM).