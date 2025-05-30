Here are the top Institutional holders of Geron Corp (GERN) shares

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) is -58.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $5.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 9.96% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.8 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -51.88% off its SMA200. GERN registered -57.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.07565.

The stock witnessed a 7.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.94%, and is 10.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Geron Corp (GERN) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $942.64M and $116.29M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -119.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.50% and -72.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.84%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.83% this year

353.0 institutions hold shares in Geron Corp (GERN), with institutional investors hold 81.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 636.92M, and float is at 603.40M with Short Float at 11.14%. Institutions hold 81.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 46.55 million shares valued at $197.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1191 of the GERN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 46.2 million shares valued at $195.9 million to account for 7.0656 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 31.93 million shares representing 4.8835 and valued at over $135.4 million, while VIVO CAPITAL, LLC holds 4.1635 of the shares totaling 27.23 million with a market value of $115.44 million.

Geron Corp (GERN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAWLIS V BRYAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAWLIS V BRYAN bought 13,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $15667.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13300.0 shares.

Geron Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 ’25 that Samuels Scott Alan (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 ’25 and was made at $1.61 per share for $24150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26682.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, SCARLETT JOHN A (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $1.76 for $22062.0. The insider now directly holds 12,500 shares of Geron Corp (GERN).