Here are the top Institutional holders of Graphjet Technology (GTI) shares

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) is -86.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -7.04% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 128.95 million and changing -8.28% at the moment leaves the stock -90.30% off its SMA200. GTI registered -98.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11412 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.255065.

The stock witnessed a 16.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.23%, and is -24.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.29% over the week and 13.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 86.24% and -98.15% from its 52-week high.

10.0 institutions hold shares in Graphjet Technology (GTI), with institutional investors hold 4.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.74M, and float is at 45.67M with Short Float at 10.89%. Institutions hold 0.24% of the Float.

Graphjet Technology (GTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B sold 2,490,517 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 ’25 at a price of $0.46 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Graphjet Technology disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 ’25 that SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 ’25 and was made at $0.42 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.49 million shares of the GTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10 ’25, SURIA SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN B (10% Owner) disposed off 2,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,490,517 shares of Graphjet Technology (GTI).