Here are the top Institutional holders of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is -17.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.97 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $17.65, the stock is 1.85% and 9.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.54 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -8.36% off its SMA200. HPE registered -4.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.0794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.2601.

The stock witnessed a 8.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.04%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $23.18B and $31.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.73 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.51% and -28.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.64% this year

1452.0 institutions hold shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), with institutional investors hold 91.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 91.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 163.62 million shares valued at $3.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4714 of the HPE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 125.55 million shares valued at $2.66 billion to account for 9.5691 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 68.82 million shares representing 5.2453 and valued at over $1.47 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 3.7642 of the shares totaling 49.39 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MacDonald Neil B, the company’s EVP, GM, Server. SEC filings show that MacDonald Neil B sold 29,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28197.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04 ’25, Mayer Bethany (Director) disposed off 6,409 shares at an average price of $13.19 for $84535.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE).

