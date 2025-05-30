Here are the top Institutional holders of Humacyte Inc (HUMA) shares

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) is -45.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $9.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is 46.75% and 50.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.57 million and changing 5.32% at the moment leaves the stock -32.13% off its SMA200. HUMA registered -61.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0816.

The stock witnessed a 93.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.80%, and is 18.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $429.68M and $0.52M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15481.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.87% and -72.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.68% this year

222.0 institutions hold shares in Humacyte Inc (HUMA), with institutional investors hold 49.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.12M, and float is at 125.75M with Short Float at 24.14%. Institutions hold 39.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.14 million shares valued at $34.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9912 of the HUMA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 4.73 million shares valued at $22.7 million to account for 3.9686 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 2.87 million shares representing 2.4071 and valued at over $13.77 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.5617 of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $8.93 million.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scheessele William John, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Scheessele William John bought 6,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $1.54 per share for a total of $9999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22018.0 shares.

Humacyte Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 ’25 that Sander Dale A. (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 ’25 and was made at $1.53 per share for $30600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40600.0 shares of the HUMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10 ’25, Parikh Shamik J (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $11625.0. The insider now directly holds 7,500 shares of Humacyte Inc (HUMA).