Here are the top Institutional holders of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) shares

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) is 5.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -5.84% and -12.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -32.18% off its SMA200. IAUX registered -53.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.75315.

The stock witnessed a -18.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.89%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -255.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.63% and -59.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.14%).

184.0 institutions hold shares in i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX), with institutional investors hold 24.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 811.36M, and float is at 647.57M with Short Float at 10.04%. Institutions hold 22.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with over 25.92 million shares valued at $27.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1765 of the IAUX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with 18.97 million shares valued at $19.84 million to account for 5.2535 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SPROTT INC. which holds 18.03 million shares representing 4.9934 and valued at over $19.03 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.327 of the shares totaling 15.63 million with a market value of $16.88 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young Richard Scott, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Young Richard Scott bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 ’25 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.68 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 ’25 that Seaman John William (Director) bought a total of 53,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 ’25 and was made at $0.55 per share for $29644.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IAUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28 ’25, Savarie David Roger (SVP, General Counsel) acquired 31,250 shares at an average price of $0.55 for $17316.0. The insider now directly holds 31,250 shares of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX).