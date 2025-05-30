Here are the top Institutional holders of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) is -34.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $24.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUNR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is 10.90% and 32.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 6.89% off its SMA200. LUNR registered 132.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.1798.

The stock witnessed a 38.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.99%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $217.07M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.91. Profit margin for the company is -91.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.37% and -52.10% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.73% this year

276.0 institutions hold shares in Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), with institutional investors hold 50.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.14M, and float is at 105.17M with Short Float at 16.87%. Institutions hold 47.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.83 million shares valued at $9.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.1346 of the LUNR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 2.46 million shares valued at $8.13 million to account for 4.4703 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CITADEL ADVISORS LLC which holds 1.81 million shares representing 3.2875 and valued at over $5.98 million, while CPMG INC holds 2.2525 of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $4.1 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ghaffarian Kamal Seyed sold 40,254 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $12.02 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.49 million shares.

Intuitive Machines Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Jones Anna Chiara (GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 14,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the LUNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, McGrath Peter (SVP and CFO) disposed off 72,168 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 366,824 shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR).