Here are the top Institutional holders of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) is -35.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $8.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBLU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 3.69% and 10.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.4 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -15.40% off its SMA200. JBLU registered -7.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9813.

The stock witnessed a 21.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.15%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -3.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.50% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.52%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.62% this year

430.0 institutions hold shares in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU), with institutional investors hold 99.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 354.00M, and float is at 283.63M with Short Float at 23.13%. Institutions hold 89.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 55.28 million shares valued at $336.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.0197 of the JBLU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 35.83 million shares valued at $218.22 million to account for 10.3831 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 17.88 million shares representing 5.1806 and valued at over $108.87 million, while ICAHN CARL C holds 5.1368 of the shares totaling 17.73 million with a market value of $107.96 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hurley Ursula L, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hurley Ursula L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41833.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04 ’25, Mittal Nik (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $6.14 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 116,443 shares of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU).

