Here are the top Institutional holders of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is 10.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.88 and a high of $280.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $263.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $264.37, the stock is 1.94% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.07 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 10.71% off its SMA200. JPM registered 31.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $246.1242 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $238.80444.

The stock witnessed a 8.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.05%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has around 317233 employees, a market worth around $734.71B and $284.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.98 and Fwd P/E is 13.48. Profit margin for the company is 20.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.50% and -5.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.35%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.67% this year

5704.0 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), with institutional investors hold 74.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.78B, and float is at 2.77B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 74.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 271.36 million shares valued at $54.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3904 of the JPM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 198.69 million shares valued at $40.19 billion to account for 6.8756 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 125.89 million shares representing 4.3563 and valued at over $25.46 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.3603 of the shares totaling 68.21 million with a market value of $13.8 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friedman Stacey, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Friedman Stacey sold 6,608 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $265.71 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36520.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Friedman Stacey (General Counsel) sold a total of 2,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $265.71 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68757.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Stacey Friedman (General Counsel) Proposed Sale 9,429 shares at an average price of $265.71 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM).