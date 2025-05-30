Here are the top Institutional holders of Kroger Co (KR) shares

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is 9.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.04 and a high of $73.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $66.95, the stock is -3.79% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.31 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. KR registered 26.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.8376 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.4567.

The stock witnessed a -6.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.72%, and is -2.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.97% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Kroger Co (KR) has around 409000 employees, a market worth around $44.58B and $147.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.52% and -9.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.14%).

with sales reaching $45.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.22% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.63% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.18% in year-over-year returns.

1770.0 institutions hold shares in Kroger Co (KR), with institutional investors hold 88.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 665.85M, and float is at 660.20M with Short Float at 5.59%. Institutions hold 81.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 81.23 million shares valued at $4.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2659 of the KR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 61.78 million shares valued at $3.08 billion to account for 8.5685 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC which holds 50.0 million shares representing 6.9348 and valued at over $2.5 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.2922 of the shares totaling 30.95 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

Kroger Co (KR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wheatley Christine S, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Wheatley Christine S sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 ’25 at a price of $72.07 per share for a total of $2.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97737.0 shares.

Kroger Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 ’25 that COSSET YAEL (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 ’25 and was made at $73.00 per share for $2.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22 ’25, Massa Timothy A (Executive Vice President) disposed off 22,565 shares at an average price of $73.00 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 127,176 shares of Kroger Co (KR).