Here are the top Institutional holders of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) shares

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) is -64.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $17.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVVE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -2.41% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.03 million and changing 6.67% at the moment leaves the stock -62.88% off its SMA200. NVVE registered -82.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14186 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.017255.

The stock witnessed a 19.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.33%, and is 21.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 26.24% over the month.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $4.14M and $5.44M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -326.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.59% and -93.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-710.34%).

22.0 institutions hold shares in Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), with institutional investors hold 14.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.70M, and float is at 2.82M with Short Float at 14.16%. Institutions hold 12.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC with over 13.0 shares valued at $9.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.0003 of the NVVE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP with 3.0 shares valued at $2.0 to account for 0.0001 of the shares outstanding.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poilasne Gregory, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Poilasne Gregory sold 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 ’24 at a price of $0.00 per share for a total of $0.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7381.0 shares.

Nuvve Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 ’24 that Smith Ted C. (President and COO) bought a total of 7,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 ’24 and was made at $2.88 per share for $20606.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12855.0 shares of the NVVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19 ’24, Smith Ted C. (President and COO) acquired 3,928 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $10802.0. The insider now directly holds 5,700 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE).