Here are the top Institutional holders of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) shares

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) is -16.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.78 and a high of $64.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $41.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $41.46, the stock is -0.35% and -2.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -14.83% off its SMA200. OXY registered -33.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.325 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.68005.

The stock witnessed a 2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.78%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.97% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) has around 13323 employees, a market worth around $40.80B and $27.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.78 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 8.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.19% and -35.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

with sales reaching $6.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.92% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.16% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.57% in year-over-year returns.

1580.0 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), with institutional investors hold 68.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 984.13M, and float is at 980.41M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 49.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 255.28 million shares valued at $16.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 28.5614 of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DODGE & COX with 78.36 million shares valued at $4.94 billion to account for 8.7672 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 56.09 million shares representing 6.2753 and valued at over $3.54 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6871 of the shares totaling 41.89 million with a market value of $2.65 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 763,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 ’25 at a price of $46.82 per share for a total of $35.72 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264.94 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 ’24 that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,614,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 ’24 and was made at $45.60 per share for $164.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 264.18 million shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18 ’24, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) acquired 2,805,513 shares at an average price of $46.26 for $129.78 million. The insider now directly holds 260,564,399 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY).