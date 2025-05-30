Here are the top Institutional holders of Organon & Co (OGN) shares

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) is -36.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $9.54, the stock is 7.32% and -16.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -38.91% off its SMA200. OGN registered -54.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.3966 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.61635.

The stock witnessed a -27.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.57%, and is 13.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Organon & Co (OGN) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $6.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.30 and Fwd P/E is 2.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.10% and -58.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.91%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.05% this year

904.0 institutions hold shares in Organon & Co (OGN), with institutional investors hold 80.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.96M, and float is at 258.99M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 80.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 32.58 million shares valued at $674.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6625 of the OGN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 30.21 million shares valued at $625.41 million to account for 11.7429 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ which holds 10.09 million shares representing 3.922 and valued at over $208.88 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.5016 of the shares totaling 9.01 million with a market value of $186.49 million.

Organon & Co (OGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COX CARRIE SMITH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COX CARRIE SMITH bought 12,469 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $8.07 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12469.0 shares.

Organon & Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 ’25 that Falcione Aaron (Chief Human Resources Officer) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 ’25 and was made at $8.77 per share for $48235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62974.0 shares of the OGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Weaver Kirke (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy.) acquired 8,045 shares at an average price of $9.21 for $74054.0. The insider now directly holds 52,489 shares of Organon & Co (OGN).