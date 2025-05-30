Here are the top Institutional holders of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) is -65.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 20.48% and 6.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -63.81% off its SMA200. PCSA registered -83.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2849 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.83778.

The stock witnessed a 32.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.72%, and is 25.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $3.61M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.13% and -90.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-339.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.00% this year

9.0 institutions hold shares in Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA), with institutional investors hold 2.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.88M, and float is at 10.44M with Short Float at 6.74%. Institutions hold 1.88% of the Float.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yorke Justin W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yorke Justin W bought 12,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 ’25 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $9889.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12400.0 shares.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 ’25 that Ng George K (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 87,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 ’25 and was made at $0.80 per share for $69542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87200.0 shares of the PCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27 ’25, Young David (Pres. Research & Development) acquired 124,500 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $99289.0. The insider now directly holds 205,405 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA).