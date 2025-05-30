Here are the top Institutional holders of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) shares

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) is -20.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $22.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $17.53, the stock is 2.91% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.99 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -0.07% off its SMA200. TEVA registered 5.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.6324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.54225.

The stock witnessed a 12.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.41%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has around 36167 employees, a market worth around $20.09B and $16.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is -7.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.63% and -23.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.14% this year

753.0 institutions hold shares in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), with institutional investors hold 64.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 64.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 42.99 million shares valued at $698.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.7942 of the TEVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 41.98 million shares valued at $682.15 million to account for 3.7051 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. which holds 36.33 million shares representing 3.2065 and valued at over $590.36 million, while CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD holds 2.8543 of the shares totaling 32.34 million with a market value of $525.67 million.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabag Mark, the company’s See “Remarks”. SEC filings show that Sabag Mark sold 337,915 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $18.04 per share for a total of $6.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, Daniell Richard (Exec. VP, European Commercial) disposed off 70,961 shares at an average price of $15.91 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 48,384 shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA).