Here are the top Institutional holders of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) shares

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.85 and a high of $61.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $48.97, the stock is -4.08% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.17% off its SMA200. TSCO registered -13.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.469 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.51693.

The stock witnessed a -1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.51%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $25.96B and $14.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.35 and Fwd P/E is 21.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.52% and -20.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.25%).

with sales reaching $4.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.09% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.75% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

1625.0 institutions hold shares in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO), with institutional investors hold 100.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.24M, and float is at 528.44M with Short Float at 8.61%. Institutions hold 99.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.91 million shares valued at $3.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.3967 of the TSCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 1.99 million shares valued at $536.44 million to account for 1.8443 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 9.42 million shares representing 1.7492 and valued at over $2.54 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 0.9087 of the shares totaling 4.89 million with a market value of $1.32 billion.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubin Matthew L., the company’s SVP Petsense GM. SEC filings show that Rubin Matthew L. sold 2,810 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $51.76 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29722.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Rubin Matthew L. (SVP Petsense GM) disposed off 3,850 shares at an average price of $57.69 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 31,787 shares of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO).