Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) is -34.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $24.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 6.31% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -35.41% off its SMA200. TXG registered -58.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.6541 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.452125.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.40%, and is 12.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has around 1306 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $624.66M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.68% and -62.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.65% this year

377.0 institutions hold shares in 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), with institutional investors hold 103.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.08M, and float is at 103.44M with Short Float at 14.38%. Institutions hold 102.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 13.01 million shares valued at $253.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.836 of the TXG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.19 million shares valued at $198.18 million to account for 8.4863 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 9.31 million shares representing 7.7571 and valued at over $181.15 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.3242 of the shares totaling 6.39 million with a market value of $124.34 million.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saxonov Serge, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Saxonov Serge sold 9,343 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $77540.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

10x Genomics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Hindson Benjamin J. sold a total of 7,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $8.30 per share for $62120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the TXG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Taich Adam (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,044 shares at an average price of $8.30 for $33562.0. The insider now directly holds 331,588 shares of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG).