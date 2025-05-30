Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS)

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) is -48.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASNS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -4.81% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -7.59% at the moment leaves the stock -40.58% off its SMA200. ASNS registered 27.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7478 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.166385.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.71%, and is 9.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $6.26M and $7.75M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.58% and -84.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-155.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.24% this year

9.0 institutions hold shares in Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS), with institutional investors hold 5.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.02M, and float is at 7.27M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 4.48% of the Float.