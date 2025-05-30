rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK)

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) is -19.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.62 and a high of $78.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $51.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $52.03, the stock is 1.34% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -1.97% off its SMA200. ALK registered 21.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.9252 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.07785.

The stock witnessed a 19.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.79%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) has around 33941 employees, a market worth around $6.32B and $12.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 2.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.50% and -33.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.73%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.59% this year

683.0 institutions hold shares in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK), with institutional investors hold 93.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.88M, and float is at 120.75M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 93.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 16.24 million shares valued at $655.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.8514 of the ALK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.69 million shares valued at $553.25 million to account for 10.8395 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 6.5 million shares representing 5.1486 and valued at over $262.79 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.1468 of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $160.62 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON ANDREW R, the company’s EVP AND CCO. SEC filings show that HARRISON ANDREW R sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $53.51 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26530.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, VON MUEHLEN CONSTANCE E (EVP AND COO) disposed off 33 shares at an average price of $50.16 for $1655.0. The insider now directly holds 938 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK).

