Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is 32.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.92 and a high of $21.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $14.90, the stock is -2.31% and -12.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.08% off its SMA200. ALHC registered 108.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.413725.

The stock witnessed a -14.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.62%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has around 1679 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $3.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.32% and -29.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.71%).

with sales reaching $960.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.46% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.54% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.95% in year-over-year returns.

275.0 institutions hold shares in Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), with institutional investors hold 98.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.67M, and float is at 130.88M with Short Float at 6.79%. Institutions hold 92.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with over 60.99 million shares valued at $476.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.9518 of the ALHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WARBURG PINCUS LLC with 17.92 million shares valued at $140.16 million to account for 9.389 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 17.19 million shares representing 9.0044 and valued at over $134.42 million, while DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) holds 5.7108 of the shares totaling 10.9 million with a market value of $85.25 million.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 17,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $15.28 per share for $259.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44.3 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L (Affliliate) Proposed Sale 17,000,000 shares at an average price of $16.24 for $276.08 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC).