Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) is -17.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.05 and a high of $190.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $104.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $105.72, the stock is -12.82% and -8.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -22.78% off its SMA200. BAH registered -33.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.9592 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $136.90256.

The stock witnessed a -11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.79%, and is -17.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has around 35800 employees, a market worth around $13.13B and $11.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 7.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.62% and -44.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.24%).

with sales reaching $2.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.29% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.29% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.17% in year-over-year returns.

1018.0 institutions hold shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), with institutional investors hold 102.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.88M, and float is at 122.13M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 101.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.0 million shares valued at $2.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0456 of the BAH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 9.38 million shares valued at $1.44 billion to account for 7.2524 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 8.7 million shares representing 6.7235 and valued at over $1.34 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.0495 of the shares totaling 5.24 million with a market value of $806.37 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AMBLE JOAN LORDI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AMBLE JOAN LORDI bought 930 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 ’25 at a price of $130.90 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56860.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 ’24 that AMBLE JOAN LORDI (Director) bought a total of 690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 ’24 and was made at $145.66 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55930.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22 ’24, AMBLE JOAN LORDI (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $147.13 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 55,240 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH).