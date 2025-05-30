rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.03 and a high of $80.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNC stock was last observed hovering at around $55.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $56.52, the stock is -5.73% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -11.41% off its SMA200. CNC registered -24.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.458 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.79985.

The stock witnessed a -4.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.87%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Centene Corp (CNC) has around 60500 employees, a market worth around $28.12B and $169.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.42 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.71% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.47%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.75% this year

1304.0 institutions hold shares in Centene Corp (CNC), with institutional investors hold 100.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 497.52M, and float is at 491.78M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 99.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 60.72 million shares valued at $4.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4647 of the CNC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 47.44 million shares valued at $3.15 billion to account for 8.9578 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 35.08 million shares representing 6.6239 and valued at over $2.33 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 5.0295 of the shares totaling 26.64 million with a market value of $1.77 billion.

Centene Corp (CNC) Insider Activity

Centene Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 ’24 that Greco Thomas (Director) bought a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 ’24 and was made at $59.75 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19309.0 shares of the CNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Dallas H James (Director) acquired 1,693 shares at an average price of $59.01 for $99904.0. The insider now directly holds 1,693 shares of Centene Corp (CNC).

