Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY)

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is -40.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.83 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRGY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -0.24% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -28.59% off its SMA200. CRGY registered -29.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.1078 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.18285.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.92%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) has around 987 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $3.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is -2.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.38% and -48.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.35%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.97% this year

383.0 institutions hold shares in Crescent Energy Co (CRGY), with institutional investors hold 75.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 194.97M, and float is at 192.06M with Short Float at 7.86%. Institutions hold 72.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.76 million shares valued at $139.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5449 of the CRGY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with 7.78 million shares valued at $92.14 million to account for 6.9729 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 7.64 million shares representing 6.8523 and valued at over $90.55 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4053 of the shares totaling 3.8 million with a market value of $45.0 million.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kendall Brandi, the company’s See remarks. SEC filings show that Kendall Brandi bought 932 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 ’25 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $10299.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23347.0 shares.

Crescent Energy Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 ’25 that DUGINSKI MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 ’25 and was made at $10.57 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CRGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12 ’25, DUGINSKI MICHAEL (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $10.71 for $64260.0. The insider now directly holds 239,607 shares of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY).