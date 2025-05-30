Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is 4.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.99 and a high of $61.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The D stock was last observed hovering at around $55.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $56.02, the stock is 1.03% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.31% off its SMA200. D registered 6.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.4072 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.84905.

The stock witnessed a 3.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.81%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $47.77B and $14.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.02 and Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.73% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.35% this year

1790.0 institutions hold shares in Dominion Energy Inc (D), with institutional investors hold 78.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 853.00M, and float is at 851.49M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 78.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 87.91 million shares valued at $4.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.4872 of the D Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 61.27 million shares valued at $3.0 billion to account for 7.309 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 42.93 million shares representing 5.1213 and valued at over $2.1 billion, while MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ holds 3.5352 of the shares totaling 29.64 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sutherland Vanessa Allen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sutherland Vanessa Allen bought 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $54.01 per share for a total of $25655.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 475.0 shares.