Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 17.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.38 and a high of $73.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $72.74, the stock is 2.82% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 12.23% off its SMA200. EBAY registered 33.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.748 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.8135.

The stock witnessed a 8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.59%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.48% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

EBay Inc (EBAY) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $33.52B and $10.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.61. Profit margin for the company is 19.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.57% and -0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.54%).

with sales reaching $2.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.35% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.24% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.48% in year-over-year returns.

1606.0 institutions hold shares in EBay Inc (EBAY), with institutional investors hold 100.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 463.00M, and float is at 459.38M with Short Float at 5.44%. Institutions hold 100.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 62.08 million shares valued at $3.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3428 of the EBAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.51 million shares valued at $2.07 billion to account for 7.657 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC which holds 25.96 million shares representing 5.1619 and valued at over $1.39 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.7242 of the shares totaling 23.76 million with a market value of $1.28 billion.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loeger Julie A, the company’s SVP, Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Loeger Julie A sold 92,895 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $72.06 per share for a total of $6.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

EBay Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that IANNONE JAMIE (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $71.74 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, IANNONE JAMIE (President and CEO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $71.53 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 345,197 shares of EBay Inc (EBAY).