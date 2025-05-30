rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU)

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) is -40.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 17.82% and 32.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -30.04% off its SMA200. EU registered -56.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.534 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9159.

The stock witnessed a 29.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.07%, and is 26.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

enCore Energy Corp (EU) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $379.97M and $46.18M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.50. Profit margin for the company is -171.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.98% and -58.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.55%).

176.0 institutions hold shares in enCore Energy Corp (EU), with institutional investors hold 53.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.39M, and float is at 181.33M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 51.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with over 12.17 million shares valued at $47.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.8209 of the EU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.36 million shares valued at $40.8 million to account for 5.8064 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 4.81 million shares representing 2.6996 and valued at over $20.59 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 1.7048 of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $11.98 million.

enCore Energy Corp (EU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHERIFF WILLIAM M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SHERIFF WILLIAM M bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $48400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

enCore Energy Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that SHERIFF WILLIAM M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $1.21 per share for $12100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47876.0 shares of the EU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, SHERIFF WILLIAM M (Executive Chairman) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $57936.0. The insider now directly holds 2,270,055 shares of enCore Energy Corp (EU).

