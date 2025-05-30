Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS)

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) is -42.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERAS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is 11.07% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.93 million and changing 31.82% at the moment leaves the stock -32.47% off its SMA200. ERAS registered -44.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3198 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1473.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.40%, and is 18.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.67% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $410.77M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.56% and -57.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.41% this year

208.0 institutions hold shares in Erasca Inc (ERAS), with institutional investors hold 96.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 283.27M, and float is at 160.60M with Short Float at 13.07%. Institutions hold 84.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR ADVISER, LLC with over 16.22 million shares valued at $38.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4452 of the ERAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 16.22 million shares valued at $38.27 million to account for 7.4452 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 13.77 million shares representing 6.3212 and valued at over $32.49 million, while ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 5.0759 of the shares totaling 11.06 million with a market value of $26.09 million.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, Erasca Foundation (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 8,333 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $11702.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Erasca Inc (ERAS).