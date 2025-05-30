Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST)

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) is 14.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.68 and a high of $42.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $41.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $41.20, the stock is 1.50% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.64% off its SMA200. FAST registered 24.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.6825 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.924175.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.22%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Fastenal Co (FAST) has around 23702 employees, a market worth around $47.27B and $7.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.10 and Fwd P/E is 34.29. Profit margin for the company is 15.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.29% and -2.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.26% this year

1708.0 institutions hold shares in Fastenal Co (FAST), with institutional investors hold 88.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 87.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 71.29 million shares valued at $4.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.45 of the FAST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 46.44 million shares valued at $2.92 billion to account for 8.1099 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 26.64 million shares representing 4.6531 and valued at over $1.67 billion, while BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP holds 3.788 of the shares totaling 21.69 million with a market value of $1.36 billion.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soderberg John Lewis, the company’s Senior EVP-IT. SEC filings show that Soderberg John Lewis sold 16,362 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $82.45 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, SATTERLEE SCOTT (Director) disposed off 9,670 shares at an average price of $79.51 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Fastenal Co (FAST).