Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) is -3.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.51 and a high of $91.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $79.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7%.

Currently trading at $78.27, the stock is -0.37% and 2.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -2.26% off its SMA200. FIS registered 0.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.9956 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.0772.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.03%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $41.12B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.96 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 8.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.68% and -14.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.04% this year

1444.0 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS), with institutional investors hold 100.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 526.00M, and float is at 524.68M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 100.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 64.57 million shares valued at $4.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6547 of the FIS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 52.03 million shares valued at $3.92 billion to account for 9.3908 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 41.44 million shares representing 7.4793 and valued at over $3.12 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 5.0958 of the shares totaling 28.23 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goldstein Jeffrey A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 844 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $72.04 per share for a total of $60802.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11942.0 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 ’25 that Goldstein Jeffrey A (Director) bought a total of 701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 ’25 and was made at $79.97 per share for $56059.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11098.0 shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15 ’24, Williams Lenore D (CEVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 11,305 shares at an average price of $87.97 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 32,199 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS).

