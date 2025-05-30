Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is 5.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.43 and a high of $39.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $36.47, the stock is -0.30% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 4.04% off its SMA200. FYBR registered 42.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.1916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.05215.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.99%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.19% over the week and 0.21% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $9.13B and $5.99B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.28% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year

503.0 institutions hold shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR), with institutional investors hold 89.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.23M, and float is at 235.11M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 88.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with over 38.91 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6431 of the FYBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with 24.22 million shares valued at $633.97 million to account for 9.7349 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 24.18 million shares representing 9.7223 and valued at over $633.15 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 9.6689 of the shares totaling 24.05 million with a market value of $629.68 million.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Insider Activity

Frontier Communications Parent Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Harrobin John (EVP, Consumer) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $36.01 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76523.0 shares of the FYBR stock.

