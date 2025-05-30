Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) is -11.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $22.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $13.74, the stock is -5.21% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -14.62% off its SMA200. GO registered -39.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.3456 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.09195.

The stock witnessed a -17.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has around 2307 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $4.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.59 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.92% and -39.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.61%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.85% this year

323.0 institutions hold shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO), with institutional investors hold 124.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.01M, and float is at 91.52M with Short Float at 13.33%. Institutions hold 118.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.09 million shares valued at $267.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1465 of the GO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.35 million shares valued at $228.96 million to account for 10.3986 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 5.51 million shares representing 5.5344 and valued at over $121.86 million, while 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 5.4751 of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $120.55 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Luke D, the company’s EVP, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that Thompson Luke D sold 1,368 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $13.77 per share for a total of $18837.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29799.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Ragatz Erik D. (Director) acquired 19,000 shares at an average price of $14.46 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 19,000 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO).