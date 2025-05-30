Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG)

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) is 6.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $5.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -4.63% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -0.41% off its SMA200. NG registered -1.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4658 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56465.

The stock witnessed a -18.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.34%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.08% and -29.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.56%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.14% this year

257.0 institutions hold shares in Novagold Resources Inc (NG), with institutional investors hold 65.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.65M, and float is at 265.64M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 48.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAULSON & CO. INC. with over 27.24 million shares valued at $94.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1458 of the NG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with 21.49 million shares valued at $74.34 million to account for 6.4255 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EXOR CAPITAL LLP which holds 19.43 million shares representing 5.8102 and valued at over $67.22 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.1525 of the shares totaling 17.23 million with a market value of $60.32 million.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Electrum Strategic Resources L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Electrum Strategic Resources L bought 13,333,334 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $3.75 per share for a total of $50.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92.9 million shares.