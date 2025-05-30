Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) is -34.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $29.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $13.74, the stock is -2.44% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. BTU registered -41.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.2888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.42895.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.15 and Fwd P/E is 4.77. Profit margin for the company is 8.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.98% and -54.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.11% this year

398.0 institutions hold shares in Peabody Energy Corp (BTU), with institutional investors hold 94.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.60M, and float is at 120.56M with Short Float at 12.88%. Institutions hold 94.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.15 million shares valued at $379.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6105 of the BTU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.07 million shares valued at $311.31 million to account for 11.1697 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 7.26 million shares representing 5.7581 and valued at over $160.48 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.6282 of the shares totaling 7.09 million with a market value of $156.86 million.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jarboe Scott T., the company’s CAO and Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Jarboe Scott T. sold 2,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $14.22 per share for a total of $28696.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77619.0 shares.

Peabody Energy Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 ’25 that Grech James C. (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,684 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 ’25 and was made at $14.97 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06 ’24, Spurbeck Mark (EVP and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.52 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 65,710 shares of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU).