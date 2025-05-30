Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is -23.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $23.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $15.11, the stock is -2.48% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -18.82% off its SMA200. PENN registered -5.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.592 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.61275.

The stock witnessed a -3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.90%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has around 23118 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $6.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.40. Profit margin for the company is -1.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.04% and -34.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 139.38% this year

501.0 institutions hold shares in PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), with institutional investors hold 101.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.24M, and float is at 148.62M with Short Float at 13.10%. Institutions hold 99.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.13 million shares valued at $350.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9169 of the PENN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.5 million shares valued at $319.29 million to account for 10.8457 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 14.5 million shares representing 9.5332 and valued at over $280.65 million, while FMR LLC holds 8.7744 of the shares totaling 13.35 million with a market value of $258.31 million.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANDLER DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANDLER DAVID A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $14.83 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Snowden Jay A (CEO and President) bought a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $14.70 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Rogers Christopher Byron acquired 3,737 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $59792.0. The insider now directly holds 91,217 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN).