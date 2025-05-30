Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $6.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 6.95% and 14.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -2.31% off its SMA200. WOOF registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1173 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.664675.

The stock witnessed a 18.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.10%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $992.86M and $6.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.99. Profit margin for the company is -1.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.54% and -43.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 198.05% this year

266.0 institutions hold shares in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), with institutional investors hold 138.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.07M, and float is at 133.64M with Short Float at 20.24%. Institutions hold 129.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVC MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS II LTD. with over 145.92 million shares valued at $551.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 53.4376 of the WOOF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with 59.77 million shares valued at $225.91 million to account for 21.8861 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 8.85 million shares representing 3.2396 and valued at over $33.44 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.2236 of the shares totaling 8.8 million with a market value of $33.27 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson Joel D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Anderson Joel D bought 849,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $3.03 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 ’25 that Anderson Joel D (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 736,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 ’25 and was made at $2.91 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10 ’24, Zavada John (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 58,916 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF).