Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is -53.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $15.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is -2.94% and 0.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. RCAT registered 484.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.9347 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.0825.

The stock witnessed a 17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $544.58M and $16.47M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.96. Profit margin for the company is -232.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 648.47% and -60.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.59%).

with sales reaching $7.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 349.29% year-over-year.

135.0 institutions hold shares in Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT), with institutional investors hold 23.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.65M, and float is at 72.45M with Short Float at 16.47%. Institutions hold 19.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 4.92 million shares valued at $5.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.6048 of the RCAT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with 4.47 million shares valued at $5.14 million to account for 6.0033 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.42 million shares representing 1.9066 and valued at over $1.63 million, while BLEICHROEDER LP holds 1.3423 of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $1.15 million.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freedman Joseph David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Freedman Joseph David sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 ’24 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 ’24 that Freedman Joseph David (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 ’24 and was made at $14.24 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the RCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27 ’24, Freedman Joseph David (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.25 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 600,190 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT).