Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is -21.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.93 and a high of $120.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $69.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $69.50, the stock is -0.52% and 7.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -16.25% off its SMA200. SWKS registered -24.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.5246 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.9845.

The stock witnessed a 12.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.39%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $10.43B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.15 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 10.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.00% and -42.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.78%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.86% this year

1087.0 institutions hold shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS), with institutional investors hold 103.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.60M, and float is at 149.49M with Short Float at 11.16%. Institutions hold 102.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.58 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.204 of the SWKS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.78 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 9.8392 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.8 million shares representing 4.8599 and valued at over $830.82 million, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.9022 of the shares totaling 4.66 million with a market value of $496.14 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRACE PHILIP G, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that BRACE PHILIP G bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 ’25 at a price of $66.13 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 ’24 that TERRY ROBERT JOHN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 10,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 ’24 and was made at $88.01 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15960.0 shares of the SWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, TERRY ROBERT JOHN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 1,915 shares at an average price of $86.82 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 14,045 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS).