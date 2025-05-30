rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is -1.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.95 and a high of $220.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $184.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $184.99, the stock is 3.94% and 8.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. TXN registered -7.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $169.7414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $189.99155.

The stock witnessed a 15.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.30%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $168.06B and $16.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.05 and Fwd P/E is 27.75. Profit margin for the company is 30.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -16.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.57%).

with sales reaching $4.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.28% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.79% in year-over-year returns.

3119.0 institutions hold shares in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN), with institutional investors hold 90.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 909.00M, and float is at 906.95M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 90.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 91.91 million shares valued at $17.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0775 of the TXN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 78.75 million shares valued at $15.32 billion to account for 8.6345 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 41.29 million shares representing 4.5272 and valued at over $8.03 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 3.5701 of the shares totaling 32.56 million with a market value of $6.33 billion.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TEMPLETON RICHARD K, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 97,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 ’25 at a price of $195.47 per share for a total of $18.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Texas Instruments Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 ’25 that TEMPLETON RICHARD K (Chairman) sold a total of 4,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 ’25 and was made at $194.21 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25 ’25, TEMPLETON RICHARD K (Chairman) disposed off 97,000 shares at an average price of $200.72 for $19.47 million. The insider now directly holds 409,089 shares of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN).

