Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG)

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) is -50.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $11.85, the stock is 17.22% and 23.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -1.99% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.6262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.091149.

The stock witnessed a 37.79% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.87%, and is 13.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.97. Distance from 52-week low is 75.56% and -53.53% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.48% this year

160.0 institutions hold shares in Venture Global Inc (VG), with institutional investors hold 103.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 451.00M, and float is at 440.32M with Short Float at 6.89%. Institutions hold 101.44% of the Float.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sabel Michael, the company’s See Remark. SEC filings show that Sabel Michael bought 234,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $10.53 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Venture Global Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 ’25 that Pender Robert B (See Remark) bought a total of 234,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 ’25 and was made at $10.53 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the VG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, STATON JIMMY D (Director) acquired 49,000 shares at an average price of $10.13 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 49,000 shares of Venture Global Inc (VG).