HP Inc (HPQ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is -23.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.21 and a high of $39.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $27.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.25%.

Currently trading at $24.95, the stock is -9.10% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.45 million and changing -8.27% at the moment leaves the stock -23.02% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -23.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.3662 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.4112.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.69%, and is -12.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

HP Inc (HPQ) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $23.52B and $53.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.63% and -37.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.66%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.48% this year

1615.0 institutions hold shares in HP Inc (HPQ), with institutional investors hold 82.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 942.21M, and float is at 940.23M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 82.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 120.62 million shares valued at $4.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3209 of the HPQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 104.65 million shares valued at $3.66 billion to account for 10.6891 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 47.88 million shares representing 4.8905 and valued at over $1.69 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 3.5851 of the shares totaling 35.1 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

HP Inc (HPQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Anneliese, the company’s Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions. SEC filings show that Olson Anneliese sold 21,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $28.49 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, Liebman Stephanie (Global Controller) disposed off 15,646 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of HP Inc (HPQ).