Imunon Inc (IMNN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) is 109.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 124.19% and 117.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.87 million and changing 30.92% at the moment leaves the stock 112.92% off its SMA200. IMNN registered 31.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.935.

The stock witnessed a 125.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 145.68%, and is 398.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.23% over the week and 30.97% over the month.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $34.90M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 437.84% and -45.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1670.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.15% this year

21.0 institutions hold shares in Imunon Inc (IMNN), with institutional investors hold 2.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.54M, and float is at 16.68M with Short Float at 6.87%. Institutions hold 2.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.184 of the IMNN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 74653.0 shares valued at $86627.0 to account for 0.7941 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 58222.0 shares representing 0.6193 and valued at over $67538.0, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.5192 of the shares totaling 48806.0 with a market value of $56615.0.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Braun Donald P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Braun Donald P bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 ’24 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $29480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25597.0 shares.

Imunon Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 ’24 that Lindborg Stacy (President and CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 ’24 and was made at $0.98 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the IMNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15 ’24, Tardugno Michael H (Executive Chairman of Board) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $25750.0. The insider now directly holds 353,346 shares of Imunon Inc (IMNN).