Indivior Plc (INDV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) is -0.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $12.41, the stock is 8.01% and 18.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 17.66% off its SMA200. INDV registered -28.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.4403 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.54765.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.75%, and is 9.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Indivior Plc (INDV) has around 1051 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is -3.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.30% and -33.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.29%).

with sales reaching $239.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.54% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.92% in year-over-year returns.

211.0 institutions hold shares in Indivior Plc (INDV), with institutional investors hold 91.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.00M, and float is at 109.93M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 87.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP with over 12.63 million shares valued at $203.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3661 of the INDV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 6.54 million shares valued at $102.49 million to account for 4.849 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 5.9 million shares representing 4.3762 and valued at over $92.5 million, while BARCLAYS PLC holds 3.4781 of the shares totaling 4.69 million with a market value of $75.61 million.