rts logo

Indivior Plc (INDV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MQ Stock

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) is -0.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $12.41, the stock is 8.01% and 18.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 17.66% off its SMA200. INDV registered -28.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.4403 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.54765.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.75%, and is 9.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Indivior Plc (INDV) has around 1051 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is -3.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.30% and -33.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.29%).

with sales reaching $239.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.54% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.92% in year-over-year returns.

211.0 institutions hold shares in Indivior Plc (INDV), with institutional investors hold 91.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.00M, and float is at 109.93M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 87.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP with over 12.63 million shares valued at $203.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3661 of the INDV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 6.54 million shares valued at $102.49 million to account for 4.849 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 5.9 million shares representing 4.3762 and valued at over $92.5 million, while BARCLAYS PLC holds 3.4781 of the shares totaling 4.69 million with a market value of $75.61 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.