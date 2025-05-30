Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is -9.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.61 and a high of $106.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $82.15, the stock is 1.61% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.55% off its SMA200. IR registered -13.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.735 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.8333.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.13%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $33.14B and $7.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.61 and Fwd P/E is 22.41. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.21% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year

1228.0 institutions hold shares in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), with institutional investors hold 100.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 403.43M, and float is at 402.50M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 99.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 45.18 million shares valued at $4.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.198 of the IR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.48 million shares valued at $3.13 billion to account for 8.5446 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 30.88 million shares representing 7.6532 and valued at over $2.81 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 5.3052 of the shares totaling 21.41 million with a market value of $1.94 billion.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reynal Vicente, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Reynal Vicente sold 38,657 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $83.03 per share for a total of $3.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Hepding Elizabeth Meloy disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $83.78 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 10,986 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR).